Peaceful protests throughout Central New York Sunday

(WSYR-TV) — Peaceful protests took place across many communities in Central New York Sunday.

Among those, were gatherings in Ithaca, Auburn and Oswego.

Several hundred people chanted and held signs in Ithaca as they marched past the Ithaca police station.

In Cayuga County, protestors stood outside the Auburn police station, talking with police and members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s office.

Another peaceful demonstration took place in Oswego, where the marchers even got a police escort. The message was strong as the march moved through the city from City Hall to the SUNY Oswego campus.