Peak foliage for most of Upstate NY this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

This is the 6th foliage report from the New York Department of Economic Development. Volunteer field observers expect stunning peak foliage this weekend across most of Upstate NY.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Madison County, spotters reporting from along the Erie Canal State Park Trail at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum predict 65% change this weekend. Oneida County spotters reporting in Utica expect 75% or more color change and some leaf droppage.

Color transition will be just-past-peak in Broome County. Look for more than 75% change with vivid red and bright orange leaves.

Peak foliage is also arriving in Otsego County, according to reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta, with 85% change and mostly yellow leaves.

FINGER LAKES:

Auburn in Cayuga County should see 80% change by the weekend with bright, peak red, and yellow leaves.

In Seneca County, reports from Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Seneca Lake predict peak foliage by the weekend, with 75% color change and bright red and orange leaves.

Spotters near the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge predict peak conditions this weekend with 75% color change, while reports from Cayuga Lake to the south predict 80% color change.

Observers for Green Lakes State Park in Onondaga County predict 75% color change and near-peak conditions with very brilliant shades of orange and red, along with splashes of yellow.

In Schuyler County, foliage spotters reporting from Watkins Glen and Montour Falls predict 70% change with very brilliant shades of gold, red, orange, and burgundy.

THOUSAND ISLANDS-SEAWAY:

Spotters in the Oswego County City of Oswego predict peak foliage and nearly 100% color change with the county wrapped in a patchwork of brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. Vibrant shades of fuchsia and rich plum hues add to the gorgeous autumn backdrop.

In Jefferson County, look for 100% color change and past-peak foliage with a wide variety of brilliant fall colors, according to spotters in Alexandria Bay. Some maples are beginning to drop leaves, while burgundy oaks are adding many layers of stunning color.

ADIRONDACKS:

Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab spotters in Franklin County predict 95-100% color change and past-peak foliage with bronze, ginger, canary, goldenrod, cinnamon, turmeric, and pumpkin leaves. Many leaves are still on the trees and continue to provide exceptional foliage viewing opportunities.

Reports from Saranac Lake expect past-peak conditions with 95% change. Whiteface Mountain foliage is now past-peak, but bright shades of orange and yellow will be present this weekend.

Spotters reporting from Old Forge in Herkimer County expect complete color change and past-peak conditions with rich golds and yellows, along with deep oranges and warm reds. Significant foliage remains, although wind and rain continue to down many leaves.

CATSKILLS:

In the Catskills, reports from the higher elevations of Greene County in Windham, Hunter, Tannersville, and Catskill Park predict peak and just-past-peak foliage, highlighted by brilliant fall colors.

Sullivan County spotters from the Village of Liberty expect peak foliage through the weekend, with 80% change and bright and vibrant shades of yellow, orange, red, purple, and brown.

