Pedestrian Bridge now in place over Interstate 481 in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pedestrian bridge is now in place going over Interstate 481 in DeWitt.

Crews installed the structure over the weekend. It is part of the Empire State Trail, which leads to the Erie Canal Path and connects to the newly created trail down Towpath Road.

That path continues out to Erie Boulevard where new curbs, sidewalks and drainage will be installed.

Work will begin on the trail section in the median of Erie Boulevard in about five weeks.