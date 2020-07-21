Pedestrian bridge over 481 should be finished by the end of July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It shouldn’t be too much longer before the pedestrian bridge over 481 will be open for use.

The plan is to have all the work done by the end of July. Around that time, the state will announce an exact opening date.

The bridge is part of the Empire State Trail and will help get people from the Canalway path ending near the DeWitt Town Hall to the newly marked path down Towpath Road.