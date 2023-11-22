SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Syracuse Police Department was sent to the 200 block of E. Glen Avenue for a car accident involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, police found a middle-aged man with critical injuries.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital but later pronounced dead.

According to Syracuse Police, the initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking along E. Glen Avenue when a sedan struck him.

The sedan left the scene, leaving the victim in the street.

Shortly after, he was still in the street when he was run over once more. The driver of this vehicle stayed on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department’s Traffic Section at (315) 442-5130.