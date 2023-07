SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An adult male was taken to the hospital last night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Almond Street, in Syracuse.

The pedestrian broke both legs from the incident, but is in stable condition.

Syracuse Police say that the driver of the car was driving north on Almost Street when she hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was walking diagonally across Almost Street when he was hit.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

No tickets have been issued.