Pedestrian hit in Town of Cicero

TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at the 7900 Block of Brewerton Road in the Town of Cicero on Saturday night. Police have closed off all traffic between Caughenoy Road to the entrances of Target and Walmart.

NewsChannel 9 has been told that the injuries are serious, but the Sheriff’s office has not confirmed the health of the pedestrian.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.