CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a car on North Street Road in the Town of Sennett near Auburn in Cayuga County.

The pedestrian was hit around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and had to be airlifted to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

According to Sheriff Brian Schenck of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Officers who responded say the vehicle was traveling north on North Street Road when it hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound lane.

The operator of the vehicle wasn’t injured and the names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sennett Fire Department, AMR, LifeNet, The Auburn Police Department, New York State DOT and Cayuga County 911.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective David Harkness at 315-294-8143.

Information can also be shared on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office website and where tips can remain anonymous.