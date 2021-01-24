Pedestrian killed after being hit on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Police Department is investigating an incident involving a car and pedestrian.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Seneca Turnpike, near the intersection of Oakdale Avenue, for a crash involving a car and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated, and police are working to identify the victim.