Pedestrian killed after being hit on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Police Department is investigating an incident involving a car and pedestrian.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Seneca Turnpike, near the intersection of Oakdale Avenue, for a crash involving a car and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated, and police are working to identify the victim.

