Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car driven by an off-duty Cicero Police officer

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Northern Blvd and Totman Rd.

Police say a man was hit by an off-duty Cicero Police Officer after the pedestrian was trying to retrieve a phone from the middle of the road. According to State Police, the man had an argument with a woman, and he threw the phone into the street. When he tried to get it, a car struck the man and he died on the scene.

Since an off-duty CPD officer was involved, the Attorney General’s Office is taking over the investigation.

Northern Blvd from Totman Rd. to Eastman Rd. is blocked.

