Pedestrian killed in hit and run identified; Detectives locate person of interest

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a hit and run crash on Sunday evening.
Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday night, Richard Wydick, 30, of Liverpool, was walking on Seventh North Street when he was hit by a dark colored tractor truck that was exiting off of Terminal Road East.
Sheriff’s Detectives have located a person of interest and continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.
