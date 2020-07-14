Pedestrian killed in Norwich

NORWICH, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
Police say the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday on State Route 12 in Norwich.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with police, and more information will be released when it is available.
