(WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a Ford truck hit him on State Route 365 in the Town of Trenton, according to the New York State Police in Marcy.

Just after midnight, April 24, Michael W. Grems, 47, of Frankfort, was walking along State Route 365 near South Side Road in Oneida County, when he was hit by James J. Alsheimer, 45, of Cold Brook, who was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck, police say. State Police evaluated Alsheimer to see if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and determined he was not.

Grems, who police say was walking in a dark, unlit roadway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police is still investigating the incident.