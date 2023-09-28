AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A minor was sent to the hospital for head trauma after being hit by a car while crossing North Street in Auburn around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The juvenile pedestrian, whose exact age is not known, had been walking on the sidewalk of Seymour Street before crossing North Street. They were then hit by a woman driving a mid-sized, four-door sedan.

Auburn Police were already near the scene responding to a motor vehicle crash that happened around 6:50 a.m. No injuries were reported in the first crash, and police there then responded to the hit pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Upstate Hospital as a precaution after suffering head trauma, according to Auburn Police. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The driver of the car was taken to Auburn Community Hospital. There are no known injuries for her at this time, APD said.