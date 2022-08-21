SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and a pedestrian.

Early Sunday morning on August 21, at approximately 3:08 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, a deputy traveling southbound on North Midler Avenue near Coughlin Avenue, collided with a pedestrian who had walked into the southbound lane from the east side of the road and into the path of the vehicle.

The deputy was unable to avoid the pedestrian, ultimately striking the pedestrian. According to the police, the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens were not activated at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital with an ankle injury and is currently listed in good condition.

The investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.