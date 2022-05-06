SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For two years, coronavirus has been on everyone’s minds — but a local pediatrician says he’s seeing a higher number of flu cases a little later than usual, along with strep throat.

Dr. Robert Dracker, the Medical Director at Summerwood Pediatrics, says Central New Yorkers typically see the flu starting in November and lasting into March. The increased number of cases that we’re seeing at the end of April isn’t normal. “This is a very late flu season. We test for both flu A and flu B, and in most typical years, we see flu B early in the season and we see flu B again late in the season. I think because we saw such little influenza activity during the winter months when we typically see influenza A, it’s now emerging and people are not wearing masks,” said Dr. Dracker.

Dracker said our immune system’s resistance to these illnesses may not be as strong as it used to be. He also said diagnosing is more difficult because symptoms like scratchy throat, nasal congestion, and body aches fit many different sicknesses. “By seeing the kids and testing what we can, when we can, and doing the best we can clinically to determine the nature of their illness, it’s very difficult to do — and again, COVID has made life much more complicated for us.”

He says he tries to test what he knows he can treat for. “Like strep obviously with antibiotic, and flu with Tamiflu-like agents, so we test for those things that we can treat and we try to do the best we can.”