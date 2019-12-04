Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft

Local News

by: Rosie Langello

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2020 NFL draft but will still play in the bowl game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected