Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft Local News by: Rosie Langello Posted: Dec 3, 2019 / 07:30 PM EST / Updated: Dec 3, 2019 / 07:30 PM EST (WTAJ) — Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2020 NFL draft but will still play in the bowl game. WE ARE!!! pic.twitter.com/UaCBX39nhm— Yetur Gross-Matos (@__lobo99) December 3, 2019
