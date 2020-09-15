(WSYR-TV) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday after a he led police on a chase in the Town of Salina.
Around 7 p.m. on Monday, New York State Police stopped the man on Old Liverpool Road. Troopers then learned that the driver, later identified as James Robinson, was wanted on several active warrants in Oswego County and Arkansas.
As the troopers attempted to take Robinson into custody, he fled the scene.
A traffic pursuit started and then ended when Robinson hit a signpost on Norwood Avenue East. He stopped his vehicle and then began to flee on foot through several backyards on Buckley Road.
After the foot pursuit, troopers took Robinson into custody.
Robinson, 26, from Philadelphia was arrested for the following charges:
- Fugitive from justice (Arkansas)
- Reckless endangerment in the second degree
- Criminal impersonation in the second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree
- Resisting arrest
- Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree
Robinson was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is waiting for arraignment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Flu vaccine cannot help prevent COVID-19
- 1 arrested after stealing items from unlocked cars in Oneonta
- Pennsylvania man arrested after police chase in Town of Salina
- SUNY Oswego President addresses spike in COVID-19 cases
- State Assemblymembers hold hearing on how COVID-19 has impacted those struggling with substance use disorder
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App