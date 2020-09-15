Pennsylvania man arrested after police chase in Town of Salina

(WSYR-TV) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday after a he led police on a chase in the Town of Salina.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, New York State Police stopped the man on Old Liverpool Road. Troopers then learned that the driver, later identified as James Robinson, was wanted on several active warrants in Oswego County and Arkansas.

As the troopers attempted to take Robinson into custody, he fled the scene.

A traffic pursuit started and then ended when Robinson hit a signpost on Norwood Avenue East. He stopped his vehicle and then began to flee on foot through several backyards on Buckley Road.

After the foot pursuit, troopers took Robinson into custody.

Robinson, 26, from Philadelphia was arrested for the following charges:

Fugitive from justice (Arkansas)

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Criminal impersonation in the second degree

Obstructing governmental administration

Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Resisting arrest

Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree

Robinson was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is waiting for arraignment.