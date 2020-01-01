Pennsylvania man killed in Whiteface Mountain skiing accident

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WVNY-TV) – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed last week in a skiing accident at Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks.

The victim, Nicholas Koch from Danville, Pennsylvania was visiting the area with his family on December 23 according to New York State Police.

Troopers said Koch was skiing down the Lower Northway Trail when he left the trail and struck a group of trees.

He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any further information is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.

On December 28, a skier was killed 100 miles away in Killington, Vermont. State Police there said Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York, lost control during a run at and also crashed into a tree.