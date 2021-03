JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A child is safe after they were taken from their school playground.

Tuesday, Katrina Seese, 30, of Greentown, Pennsylvania, took the child from the Calcium Primary School playground. A short time later, New York State Police located the suspect’s vehicle on County Route 76 in the Town of Adams.

The child was not hurt. Seese is the child’s biological mother.

Seese now faces charges of custodial interference.