Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA (AP) — As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis.

The city has been rocked by widespread protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

According to three people who spoke to the Associated Press, but did not want to be identified, each had direct knowledge of the orders however they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.

Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called.