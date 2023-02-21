SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The well-known a capella group, Pentatonix, will be making it’s way to Syracuse late summer of 2023 for their North American Tour!

Lauren Alaina will be joining the group on their 24-city tour, that kicks off on August 9 down in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Live Nation.

Pentatonix, who received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, will be in Syracuse in Thursday, August 24, 2023!

You can purchase tickets HERE. The general on sale for Pentatonix: The World Tour will start on Monday, February 27 at 10 a.m., with presales starting on Thursday, February 23.

“Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way,” said Live Nation.