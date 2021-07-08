People can sign up for Congressman Katko’s telephone town hall about the I-81 project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko announced on Thursday the details for a Telephone Town Hall he will host next week on the future of I-81 and the negotiations in Congress on infrastructure legislation.

The call is scheduled for July 12 at 5:30 p.m.

People can register to be part of the call now through Sunday on Congressman Katko’s website.

Katko invited representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and New York State Department of Transportation to listen in on the call and gather community feedback on the I-18 project.

Representatives for the Federal Highway Administration told Katko last month that they would release an updated draft environmental impact statement for the I-81 project in July.

The release of the statement will trigger a formal public comment period and formal hearing, during which FHWA and the State Department of Transportation will gather input from the community.

The new document is expected to detail the ways state engineers will improve the preferred community grid project to reduce some of the concerns of the suburban communities.

“In Central New York, infrastructure continues to be at front of everyone’s mind. In our community, we have several in-demand infrastructure projects, including upgrades to our aging water systems and the long awaited I-81 project,” said Rep. Katko.