‘People do not need to panic’: Upstate University Doctor on coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the world, Infectious Disease doctors at Upstate University Hospital warn it’s not a matter of if, but when the virus will hit New York.

Still, infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Thomas does not think we need to panic, speaking with NewsChannel 9 on a number of coronavirus concerns:

Where is the focus?

As concerns continue to grow, Dr. Thomas says instead of being afraid, people should be more aware of their daily routines and think about planning.

“What I mean by planning is that if you think about what your normal daily routine is and how you care for yourself and you care for your family and maybe care for others, you should think about how that could be, how you would continue to do that if, for example, there were cases in Central New York,” said Thomas. “If the kids couldn’t go to school if there were disruptions in services things like that. So I think to be aware, be informed, think about planning but I still don’t think yet we’re at a point where we need to panic.”

Travel concerns

Thomas knows a lot of people have concerns, especially if they’re going out of the country. Before you cancel your trip, he suggests paying attention to the CDC’s updates.

“I think they [CDC] take a conservative posture, which I think is certainly appropriate to do. Though if they have travel restrictions or recommend people only conduct essential travel I would pay attention to those advisories,” said Thomas. “In places what appears to be sustained transmission of coronavirus, you get new cases every single day, I would think twice about going to those locations if it’s not essential travel.”

Hospital precautions

As for Upstate University Hospital, Thomas says they’re always asking patients if they went out of the country and they’re taking extra precautions.

“If they have come from a place that has an outbreak or they have an illness that is of concern, then we’re going to isolate them and have them evaluated,” said Thomas.

