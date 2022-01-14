People First to distribute winter clothing to the homeless as part of its MLK Day of Service

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People First AmeriCorps members and volunteers plan to distribute blessing bags and winter clothing to the homeless as part of the this Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The event will take place on January 17, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Salvation Army, located at 14 Clinton Place.

Volunteers will provide coats, hats, and gloves to people who need them, along with a blessing bag donated by members of People First and AmeriCorps, Trinity United Methodist Church, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Veterans Outreach Center, and the Central New York Labor Agency.

“Today, we answer Dr. King’s call to serve and are making a difference in the lives of Central New York residents,” said Dave Zogby, People First AmeriCorps Director.

People First Utica Municipal Housing Authority is the area’s largest affordable housing provider, providing street outreach, case management, and day shelter services for the local homeless through the Rescue Mission and Salvation Army.

“A resourceful way to meet local needs, volunteer service is a powerful tool that builds strong communities. We are putting the core American principles of citizenship and service into action,” said Zogby.

The People First Coordinated Homeless Response System is funded by the City of Utica and is encouraging the community to come together and volunteer.

If you would like to volunteer, call 315-982.3731 or email celenalamericorps@gmail.com.

For further information regarding the MLK Day of Service, visit here.