‘People have enough to worry about right now without worrying about that.’ Barely avoiding a job interview scam

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finding work is difficult enough without having to worry about being scammed.

“What bothers me the most is how elaborate it was like somebody really went to great lengths to put that scam together.” Lisa Magistro

When Lisa Magistro was first contacted via text message for an interview by a company called Geotek, she was excited. She did her research by looking them up and when she found out it was a legitimate company, agreed to set up an interview.

The interview started off normally, “really legitimate interview questions like how are you under pressure where do you see yourself in three years and this went on for, I don’t know, maybe a good half hour.”

However, she quickly realized something was wrong.

“We get to the end and the guy says well you know how do you prefer to get paid do you prefer to be paid by paycheck or by direct deposit,” She said. “So, I instinctively say, by paycheck because I’m not going to go down the other road.”

“So then he replies back, ok but can you tell me who you bank with to make sure that our company works with that bank. And I said I’m not comfortable telling you who I bank with and that seems like an odd question in a first interview.”

Afterwards, she looked closer at Geotek’s website to find that there was a notice at the bottom of their page, warning them about potential scams using their company name.

Geo Tek Website

While she was glad she was able to figure it out, she is upset that she can’t trust the jub hunting sites she used to.

“I am out there on indeed I am on LinkedIn I am trying to find work that way and that should be a secure way to do that.”