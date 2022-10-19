SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being a landmark in Central New York since 1968, Peppino’s Restaurant took their dough to Atlantic City, winning them the first-ever World Calzone Championship.

John Vigliotti, the owner of Peppino’s, was who won the competition for his restaurant. His winning entry was the Primo Posto Calzone.

Made with classic Peppino’s pizza dough, it’s filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, Italian sausage, and pistachio pesto. Topped with crushed tomatoes and mozzarella cheese and finished with pistachio pesto drizzle and crushed pistachios.

The dough used in the calzone is unique to Peppino’s. It ferments for three days, causing it to be more digestible than an average dough. This recipe has earned Peppino’s many awards.

Peppino’s has been owned by Vigliotti for 25 years now and has expanded since its opening. They now offer a wide catering menu, take part in food trucks, and have a mobile pizzeria.

The award-winning calzone will be launched at the original Grant Boulevard location, starting October 20.