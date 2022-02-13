SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It takes quite the team to execute on SuperBowl Sunday, especially in the kitchen.

Peppino’s Pizza has been around since 1976 and owner John Vigliotti says this is unlike any other day of the year.

“There’s no other day like it for us,” he said. “We get an incredible amount of pre orders that come in starting days ago, so we have got a full staff in here prepping, making boxes for days and getting the doughs ready.”

Even though the big game started at 6:30, the pizzerias have been going full speed well before that.

“Once the bell rings at 4 o’clock its pretty much kickoff for the pizzerias,” he said.

With the past few years taking a toll on restaurants, Vigliotti sayd hes thankful for the team he has, especially on busy days like SuperBowl Sunday.

“The work shortage the past couple years through this whole pandemic has been concerning,” he said. “I’ve watched friends who are in the business and other businesses struggle with that.”

He said, “We have been so fortunate to have a steady team throughout this entire pandemic.”

But there is a specific outcome of the pandemic that Vigliotti and Peppinos have been feeling lately.

“The inflation is just on a different level chicken wings are 60-70 percent higher.”

He added that its frustrating because when its more expensive for him to buy the chicken it forces him to up the price of the wings to the customers, something most pizzerias have had to do.

But on a busy day like this, he is reminded why he started with Peppino’s almost 26 years ago.

“What made me fall in love with making pizza is making something for somebody and knowing they are going to enjoy it.”