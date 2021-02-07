Peppino’s Pizzeria gears up for Super Bowl rush

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– What kind of Super Bowl Sunday would it be without food? For Peppino’s Pizzeria in Syracuse, it’s one of their busiest days of the year and despite the pandemic, this year is no different.

“Super Bowl is always a really busy day. We pretty much prepare the same way we have for 24 years,” said John Vigliotti, owner and operator of Peppino’s Pizzeria.

The pizzeria started preparing for game time days in advance and said many customers pre-ordered their pizzas as early as Friday.

With more people staying home this year to watch the big game, business is actually up and deliveries have become more popular. Peppino’s says they expect to get close to 500 orders out the door Sunday.

Four-year employee Nelly Cabrera said the phone had been ringing non-stop since they opened and that it was just the beginning of the craziness.

“I love it, it’s my favorite day of the year to work. I actually look forward to every year. We get so busy, you know, you can be here for an eight- to 10-hour shift and it will feel like you just walked in and you walked out,” she said.

Bars and restaurants still have to adhere to the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. under the yellow zone restrictions.