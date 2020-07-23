Perfect Pairings To Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day

Tempt your taste buds on National Wine and Cheese Day with some great pairings for all wine lovers. Wine expert and Vinomania Owner Gary Decker serves up the perfect pairings you can try at home.
Vinomania is located at 313 Pearl Street in Syracuse and Garry loves helping people find the perfect pairing for heir palette. For complete hours and to learn more about how he can help you visit him on Facebook.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App