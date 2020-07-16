Perfect Summer Reads From CNY Author

Syracuse Author Jo McNally serves up perfect summer reads and the kind of books, she says, she likes to read herself. The Central New York romance writer has a series of Harlequin Novels set in “Rendezvous Falls,” a fictitious village in the Finger Lakes.

You can find Jo’s books at Barnes & Noble bookstores or wherever books are sold. You can also learn more about her collection of novels at JoMcNallyRomance.com.

