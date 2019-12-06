Person arrested in connection with road rage incident in Rome

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident last month.
State Police have charged Sean McGuigan, 52, with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and reckless driving. Police say on November 26th, McGuigan tried to run a woman’s car off the road on Route 49, near the Griffiss Air Force Base exit. She told police he was tossing items out his window before stopping on the exit ramp and throwing what appeared to be an ax at her driver’s side window.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App