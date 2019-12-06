Person arrested in connection with road rage incident in Rome

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident last month.

State Police have charged Sean McGuigan, 52, with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and reckless driving. Police say on November 26th, McGuigan tried to run a woman’s car off the road on Route 49, near the Griffiss Air Force Base exit. She told police he was tossing items out his window before stopping on the exit ramp and throwing what appeared to be an ax at her driver’s side window.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected