Person arrested in connection with road rage incident in Rome

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident last month.

State Police have charged Sean McGuigan, 52, with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and reckless driving. Police say on November 26th, McGuigan tried to run a woman’s car off the road on Route 49, near the Griffiss Air Force Base exit. She told police he was tossing items out his window before stopping on the exit ramp and throwing what appeared to be an ax at her driver’s side window.

