MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Marcellus Fire Department was dispatched to help save an unconscious person in a wooded area of the Baltimore Woods about 150 yards away from the road.









Photos courtesy of the Marcellus Fire Department

A MAVES ambulance was also on the scene, and crews sent a Gator ATV through a field to access the area and take the patient back to the ambulance on the road, firefighters say in a recent Facebook post.

There is no word yet on injuries or cause of the incident.