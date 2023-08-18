POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 41-year-old person was killed in a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. tonight, August 18, in Pompey at 4272 Oran Delphi Road, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing occurred at the victim’s residence, said Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley in a press conference. A 35-year-old male is in custody.

Charges for the man in custody may or may not be pending after statements and interviews, Shelley said.

An investigation is ongoing into the relationship between the victim and the man in custody. He was a visitor at the victim’s residence, said Shelley.

Four to five other people were also believed to be at the residence at the time of the stabbing.

More information will be available tomorrow, August 19, from the Sheriff’s Office, Shelley said.

