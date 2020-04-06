Person killed when motorcycle collides with deer in Onondaga

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in the Town of Onondaga are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Cedarvale Road, between Tanner Road and Red Mill Road.
Investigators say a motorcycle collided with a deer and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene The identity of the driver is being withheld while family members are notified.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 4/6/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 4/6/20
- Champions Birthdays: 4/6/20
- The List: 4/6/20
- TechBytes: 4/6/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App