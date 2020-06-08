Man run over by tractor in Veteran, airlifted by Guthrie

Live Now
by: George Stockburger

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been airlifted after being run over by a tractor on the 1600 block of Route 13 in the Town of Veteran in what first responders are calling a “farming accident.”

Odessa and Town and Country Fire Departments, as well as police, responded to the scene around 5:22 p.m. Monday evening.

The injured man’s family was on the scene of the accident and the condition of the patient is unknown at this time, but he was alive when he was airlifted.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

