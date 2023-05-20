SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire units were notified of a fire at 210 Columbus Avenue around 12:48 a.m. on May 20.

A few minutes later, firefighters from Station 10 were on the scene. Syracuse Fire Department tells us that the flames were “rapidly engulfing the front of the two-and-a-half-story home.”

While teams of firefighters worked to put out the blaze, powerlines had burnt off due to the fire, leaving them sparking in the driveway of the home.

It took them about 30 minutes to control the fire.

Syracuse Fire says that the reason that all of the people within the home were able to get out safely and quickly is due to a passerby who warned them about the fire. They called 911 but were able to get everyone out before fire crews even arrived on the scene.

There have been no reported injuries of people or fire crews.

Four people were displaced and were helped by the American Red Cross.