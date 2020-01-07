Person taken to hospital after being struck by car in Schroeppel

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday night.

Dispatchers with 911 tell NewsChannel 9 the collision happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and County Route 10.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Their injuries are unknown.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to State Police for further details.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update as more details become available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9