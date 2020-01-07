OSWEGO COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday night.
Dispatchers with 911 tell NewsChannel 9 the collision happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and County Route 10.
The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Their injuries are unknown.
NewsChannel 9 has reached out to State Police for further details.
This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update as more details become available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Weaker lake effect snow overnight
- Pier 1 Imports to close hundreds of stores
- Oswego County man arrested for secretly taking pictures of girls while they undress
- Person taken to hospital after being struck by car in Schroeppel
- Syracuse Police: Four men commit robbery inside a Colonial Laundromat
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App