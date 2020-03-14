Closings
Cayuga County closes all public schools amid coronavirus pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County has joined other counties in Central New York in closing their public schools due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a release, the Chair of the Cayuga County Legislature declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and the county also announced they will close all public schools through April 13.

The release also states that all extra-curricular activities are cancelled as well.

Cayuga County does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, March 14.

According to the release, school district officials will communicate with families on how they will proceed.

Updates on COVID-19 can be found on the Cayuga County Health Department website.

