Personal Care Visitation Bill waiting on Governor’s signature

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill that would allow more visitors into nursing homes.

State Senator Rachel May said they’ve been working on the bill since September 2020. She added the lack of interaction between residents and their loved ones has taken a toll on mental and physical health, and employees. She and other lawmakers are urging the governor to sign the Personal Care Visitation Bill.

“Normally, when the two houses pass a bill, we wait for the governor to call for it and he has until December to call for these bills, but we decided that we weren’t going to wait any longer, so we sent it to him,” said May.

This bill would allow a resident to have two people come in and provide personal care on a regular basis. They would have to go through the same protocols as staff.

“This is really important because we find that people are not only isolated and family members are desperate to see their loved ones, but the people that are in this kind of isolation are having real health problems as a result of that,” May said.

She added it will also help the nursing homes, especially during a pandemic.

“Sometimes the staff just doesn’t have time.” May adds. “They haven’t had time to really pay attention with what’s going on with each individual resident, whereas family members if they’re there, they will see there’s something wrong.”

The governor has ten days to sign the bill.