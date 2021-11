SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Village of East Syracuse Recreation Committee is encouraging you to come out and donate to help pups in need. Pictures will take place Saturday, December 14 from 9:30 -11 a.m.

Pet photos with Santa will be taken at Ellis Field Park in an attempt to raise awareness for mistreated and helpless animals. Each photo will cost $5, and all donations will be sent to Helping Hounds Charity. The photos will be sure to make a great holiday card.