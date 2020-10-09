Pet thrift shop opens up in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first and only mobile pet food and supplies pantry opened a new store in Syracuse on Monday.

The KIA Foundation is now the first pet thrift shop in the area. The store is located on James Street off Woodbine Avenue.

The pet store will also include a pet food pantry, grooming, local artwork, pet-friendly CBD products and a lounge area for guests.

