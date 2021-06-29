Pete Buttigieg visits vaccine clinic in Syracuse, urges Americans to get vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The goal of having 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4 was set by Joe Biden this year, and the deadline is fast approaching. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped at a clinic in Syracuse on Tuesday to talk about the push to vaccinate ahead of the deadline.

People were surprised to see the Transportation Secretary in the Onondaga County Civic Center at a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, but Buttigieg was following Biden’s instructions to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“We’re in a race. It’s the vaccines versus the variants, these deadly variants of the COVID virus that are even worse than the original like the Delta variant. And the more Americans are vaccinated, the harder it is for those variants to develop and to spread,” said Buttigieg in an interview with NewsChannel 9.

Buttigieg praised the Onondaga County Health Department for helping get New York State to 70 percent vaccination.

“I know some folks might feel like, ‘yeah, I haven’t gotten it yet, maybe it’s not my problem’, but these variants are no joke, and this pandemic is not over,” Buttigieg said.