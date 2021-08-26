Peter Coleman’s obituary: ‘Heaven became a much more colorful place’

Obituary of Peter J. Coleman

Heaven became a much more colorful place when Peter arrived on August 25, 2021, after a brief illness. Peter was born on December 30, 1936 on Tipperary Hill, a place near and dear to his heart, where he attended St. Patrick’s School. It was a place so special to him, that he chose to return there to enjoy his final years with the love of his life, Mary Pat. He could often be found patrolling his beloved neighborhood in his golf cart, greeting everyone he came upon.

Peter was the proprietor of Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, where he created a favorite gathering spot for many generations and shared his gift for making people feel welcome and special. Of all his accomplishments, Peter’s greatest source of pride and joy was his family, who will miss him immensely.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Josephine, his brother Michael, his sister, Winnie and his twin sister, Pat. Peter is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Pat, his children, Beth (Mickey) Deehan, Patrick (Courtney) Coleman, Peter (Jill Pitts) Coleman, Jr., Bridget (Dan) Bullock, Danny (Heather) Coleman and Dennis (Kathleen) Coleman, as well as 16 grandchildren who cherished their “Papa” – Doran, Nolan, Curran, Delia, Patrick, Thunder, Sully, Leigha, Luke, Brianna, Lilly, Isabelle, Teddy, Reilly, Reagan and Griffin, whom he absolutely adored as well as his sister, Mary Jo Coleman and brother Danny (Valerie) Coleman, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Patrick’s St. Brigid’s Church, 216 N. Lowell Ave. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the church. Family request everyone to wear a mask. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tipperary Hill Neighborhood Association c/o Janice McKenna, 110 South Lowell Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204.

Peter Coleman’s obituary was published by Edward J. Ryan & Son Funeral Home.