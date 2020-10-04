Pets are blessed at Assumption Church in Syracuse Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the feast day of Saint Francis, people brought their pets to be blessed. 

Furry friends of all faiths were welcomed to the Assumption Church located on North Salina Street Sunday. 

In years past, the church has blessed bunnies, cats, dogs and even a hedgehog!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected