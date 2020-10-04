Pets are blessed at Assumption Church in Syracuse Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the feast day of Saint Francis, people brought their pets to be blessed.
Furry friends of all faiths were welcomed to the Assumption Church located on North Salina Street Sunday.
In years past, the church has blessed bunnies, cats, dogs and even a hedgehog!
