LIVERPOOL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Our Petsaver for Sunday, July 3, is Elmer located in Liverpool! Elmer is a 6 year-old hound who loves going for walks and also enjoys a good car ride.

Elmer is up to date on all of his vaccines and is great with children and other dogs!

If you would like to adopt Elmer, you can visit HumaneCNY.org