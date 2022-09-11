(WSYR-TV)– Our Petsaver for Sunday, September 11, is Lily! Lily is a 4-year-old mastiff mix who loves her humans and also loves getting lots of cuddles.

Lily is up to date on all of her vaccines and would make a great addition to any family!

Lily is missing a leg due to an incident, but that doesn’t stop her from playing with her humans!

If you would like to adopt Lily, you can visit HumaneCNY.org

Our next Petsaver is Lovey! She is a brown-chocolate-colored Tabby who is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. Lovey is potty trained and is up-to-date on all of her vaccines.

Lovey would do well in a home with children but prefers to be the only pet.

If you would like to adopt Lovey, you can visit cnycatcoalition.org.