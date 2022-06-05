JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Stormi, a 3-year-old female English Bulldog at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.

Stormi is an active girl for a bulldog. She needs her daily dose of exercise whether that’s playing fetch or playing with her owner.





Her characteristics include being friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, gentle and a little curious.

Stormi has been spayed and she’s up to date on all of her vaccinations.

The shelter says she will need a cat-free home and Stormi is dog selective.

Someone with bulldog experience is preferred. She is also not for a first time dog owner.

Stormi’s adoption fee is $275.00. If you’re interested in adopting her or learning more about her, click here.