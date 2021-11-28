Petsavers: This loving kitten is looking for her fur-ever home

(WSYR-TV)– Grace is a domestic shorthair mix kitten. She also goes by Gracie! She’s currently living at Kitteycorner of CNY Inc. The shelter describes her as friendly, outgoing, loving, and affectionate. Grace was pregnant when she was rescued and she gave birth to a kitten at the shelter, but they say they do not need to be adopted together.

Grace is spayed, vaccinated, and micro-chipped. She would be good in a home with another kitten or young cat to play with.

If you’re interested in adopting Grace, you can visit the adoption website here.