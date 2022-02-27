JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Our Petsaver for Sunday, February 27, 2022 is Thor! Thor is a two-year-old Shepherd/Border Collie mix.

This poor guy was displaced from his family so he has been living at the Second Chance Canine Adoption Center in Jamesville.

He weighs about 50 pounds and is house and crate trained. He is a fast learner, even learning how to walk on a leash in just 24 hours.

Thor would be good in a home with kids and other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date.

If you’re interested in adopting Thor click here for an application.